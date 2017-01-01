Local News Whitby Toddler Dies After Ingesting Medication Found In Relative’s Bedroom Police are reminding the public to keep medication locked up and in a secure location after a 13-month-old... Full Story Drinking And Driving Continues To Be An Issue In Durham Region Victims Sister Speaks Out On Coroners Inquest Into Her Brother's Death Pickering's Shawn Mendes Has A Big Weekend Ontario Health Coalition Against Lakeridge Health Merger More Raptors Report: Raptors vs Bucks Raptors Report: Raptors vs Timberwolves Pickering's Shawn Mendes Has A Big Weekend Raptors Report: Toronto Vs Cleveland Preview Toronto Raptors Beat A Vince Carterless Memphis Grizzlies 120-105 Ottawa Redblacks Win 104th Grey Cup Toronto Maple Leafs Alumni Wendel Clark Discusses His New Book Toronto Raptors Lose To Golden State Warriors On Drake Night Raptors Report: Huskies 188 - Knicks 107 Eric Lindros Discusses Hockey Hall Of Fame Induction More More Local News Catch Up on Channel 12 News Studio 12 News Studio 12 In Depth Join the Channel 12 Conversation More x Pause Auto-Update | Back to Top About Channel 12 News